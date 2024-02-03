Bahía Blanca | Sabado, 03 de febrero

°

Bahía Blanca | Sabado, 03 de febrero

°

Bahía Blanca | Sabado, 03 de febrero

°
Aplausos.

Premios Grammy 2024: quiénes son los artistas nominados

La ceremonia que reúne a las figuras más importantes de la industria musical se llevará a cabo en la noche de este domingo.

La lista completa de los nominados a los Grammy 2024.

Este domingo se llevará adelante la 66º edición de los Premios Grammy, la ceremonia en la que la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconoce a lo mejor de la industria musical.

A continuación, la lista completa de todos los artistas nominados.

Noticias Relacionadas

Grabación del año

  • Worship” - Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
  • “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama” - Victoria Monét
  • “vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill” - SZA

 

Álbum del año

  • World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
  • the record - boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
  • GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift
  • SOS - SZA

 

Canción del año

  • “A&W” - Lana Del Rey
  • “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
  • “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste
  • “Dance The Night” - Dua Lipa
  • “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
  • “Kill Bill” - SZA
  • “vampire” ­- Oliva Rodrigo
  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

 

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

 

Productor del Año, No-Clásico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

 

Compositor del Año - No Clásico

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

 

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

 

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

 

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

  • Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
  • GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
  • (Subtract) , Ed Sheeran
  • Midnights, Taylor Swift

 

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electronic

  • Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
  • For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
  • Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), Fred again..
  • Kx5, Kx5
  • Quest For Fire, Skrillex

 

Mejor Interpretación Rock

  • “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” - Arctic Monkeys
  • “More Than A Love Song” - Black Pumas
  • “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
  • “Rescued” - Foo Fighters
  • “Lux Æterna” - Metallica

 

Mejor Interpretación Metal

  • “Bad Man” - Disturbed
  • “Phantom Of The Opera” - Ghost
  • “72 Seasons” - Metallica
  • “Hive Mind” - Slipknot
  • “Jaded” - Spiritbox

 

Mejor Canción Rock

  • “Angry” - The Rolling Stones
  • “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” - Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Emotion Sickness” - Queens Of The Stone Age
  • “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
  • “Rescued” - Foo Fighters

 

Mejor Álbum Rock

  • But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons - Metallica
  • This Is Why - Paramore
  • In Times New Roman… - Queens Of The Stone Age

 

Mejor Interpretación Música Alternativa

  • “Belinda Says” - Alvvays
  • “Body Paint” - Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It” - boygenius
  • “A&W” - Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why” - Paramore

 

Mejor Álbum Música Alternativa

  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record - boygenius
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
  • Cracker Island - Gorillaz
  • I Inside The Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

 

Mejor Interpretación R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot” - Chris Brown
  • “Back To Love” - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
  • “ICU” - Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel” - Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill” - SZA

 

Mejor Canción R&B

  • “Angel” - Halle Bailey
  • “Back To Love” - Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
  • “ICU” - Coco Jones
  • “On My Mama” - Victoria Monét
  • “Snooze” - SZA

 

Mejor Álbum R&B

  • Girls Night Out - Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion - Emily King
  • JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét
  • CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker

 

Mejor Interpretación Rap

  • “The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • “Love Letter” - Black Thought
  • “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
  • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Players” - Coi Leray

 

Mejor Álbum Rap

  • Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
  • MICHAEL - Killer Mike
  • HEROES & VILLAINS - Metro Boomin
  • King’s Disease III - Nas
  • UTOPIA - Travis Scott

 

Mejor Canción Rap

  • “Attention” - Doja Cat
  • “Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
  • “Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
  • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” - Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

 

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
  • “Buried” - Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car” - Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing On My Mind” - Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

 

Mejor Interpretación Country Dúo/Grupo

  • “High Note” - Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
  • “Nobody’s Nobody” - Brothers Osborne
  • “I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
  • “Save Me” - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

 

Mejor Álbum Country

  • Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ In The Rain - Tyler Childers
  • Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

 

Mejor Canción Country

  • “Buried” - Brandy Clark
  • “I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
  • “Last Night” - Morgan Wallen
  • “White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

 

Mejor Álbum Latin Pop

  • La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans - Vol. 1, AleMor
  • A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
  • La Neta - Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan - Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

 

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

  • SATURNO - Rauw Alejandro
  • MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G
  • DATA - Tainy

 

Mejor Álbum Música Mexicana

  • Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez - Lila Downs
  • Motherflower - Flor De Toloache
  • Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante
  • GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma

 

Mejor Soundtrack (incluye cine y televisión)

  • Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson
  • The Fabelmans - John Williams
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams
  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

 

Mejor Video Musical

  • “I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles
  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
  • “What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish
  • “Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

 

(TN)

Seguinos en Google Noticias

Las más leídas

En esta misma sección

Las más leídas

Noticias destacadas

La ciudad.
La región.
El país.
La región.

También te puede interesar

DEPORTES

ECONOMÍA Y CAMPO

ARTE Y CULTURA

SOCIEDAD Y TIEMPO LIBRE