Un nuevo titulo de Pokémon se acerca a nuestros celulares

Trainers, your next TCG adventure awaits!



We’re excited to announce Pokémon Trading Card Game Live! 🎉



Bring the fun of the #PokemonTCG to your home or on the go with a new, free-to-play app for PC, Mac, and mobile devices!



More info ➡️ https://t.co/ACot3P1vAr#PTCGLive pic.twitter.com/YC1ObWOZZs