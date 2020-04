La preocupación de Hamilton: "Nuestra extinción es cada vez más probable"

Through this tough time, I hope and pray you are all safe at home with your families or somewhere you feel safe. I am taking this time to work on myself, physically but emotionally too. The mental strain that this can bare on us all can be intense but just know you are not alone. We are all in this together. We should all take time to enjoy what we have and the people in our lives. I know I’m not on here a lot but I think of you all out there in the world and want you to know I am grateful for your support and love always. I’m sending you positivity from afar 🙏🏾

