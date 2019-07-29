Mayweather le respondió a Pacquiao: "Quizá sea hora de que dejen de usar mi marca para generar expectativa"

El éxito de Manny Pacquiao sobre Keith Thurman, una vez más levantó la polvareda sobre un posible combate de revancha entre el filipino y el norteamericano Floyd Mayweather, testigo del combate desarrollado el pasado sábado 20.

Si bien los fanáticos se esperanzan en el desquite entre ambos púgiles, considerados de los mejores de la historia en el libra por libra, de acuerdo a los dichos de “Money” en la batalla sostenida por estos días en redes sociales, la posibilidad no sería viable.

“Me resulta irónico que cada vez que el nombre de Pacquiao sale en los medios, mi nombre siempre sale ligado. La carrera y legado entero de este hombre se ha construido en asociación con mi nombre. Quizá ya sea hora de que dejen de usar mi marca para generar expectativa y sumar clicks y dejar que su nombre cargue con ese peso por sí solo”, expresó Floyd en Instagram.

“Durante años, todo lo que han escuchado es ‘Floyd tiene miedo de Manny Pacquiao’. Pero es chistoso que, cuando finalmente peleamos, gané tan fácilmente que todos tuvieron que comerse sus palabras. Aquellos que se dicen expertos en boxeo se quedaron mudos, se escondieron y buscaron excusas para decir por qué debería darle la revancha a Pacquiao”, agregó Mayweather, quien peleó por última vez en diciembre de 2018.

Por supuesto, en este permanente ida y vuelta que representa la guerra mediática, la respuesta de Pacman no tardó en llegar...

“Floyd Mayweather, vienes a mi pelea y usas mi nombre en tu publicación, ¿pero yo soy el que está tratando de seguir siendo relevante?. Si quieres ser relevante de nuevo…. #MayPac2”, sentenció el filipino.

Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney pic.twitter.com/SwFGcpT048