Guerra mediática
Mayweather le respondió a Pacquiao: "Quizá sea hora de que dejen de usar mi marca para generar expectativa"
29/7/2019 | 18:30 |
"Money" desechó una posible revancha con la leyenda filipina.
El éxito de Manny Pacquiao sobre Keith Thurman, una vez más levantó la polvareda sobre un posible combate de revancha entre el filipino y el norteamericano Floyd Mayweather, testigo del combate desarrollado el pasado sábado 20.
Si bien los fanáticos se esperanzan en el desquite entre ambos púgiles, considerados de los mejores de la historia en el libra por libra, de acuerdo a los dichos de “Money” en la batalla sostenida por estos días en redes sociales, la posibilidad no sería viable.
“Me resulta irónico que cada vez que el nombre de Pacquiao sale en los medios, mi nombre siempre sale ligado. La carrera y legado entero de este hombre se ha construido en asociación con mi nombre. Quizá ya sea hora de que dejen de usar mi marca para generar expectativa y sumar clicks y dejar que su nombre cargue con ese peso por sí solo”, expresó Floyd en Instagram.
I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!
“Durante años, todo lo que han escuchado es ‘Floyd tiene miedo de Manny Pacquiao’. Pero es chistoso que, cuando finalmente peleamos, gané tan fácilmente que todos tuvieron que comerse sus palabras. Aquellos que se dicen expertos en boxeo se quedaron mudos, se escondieron y buscaron excusas para decir por qué debería darle la revancha a Pacquiao”, agregó Mayweather, quien peleó por última vez en diciembre de 2018.
Por supuesto, en este permanente ida y vuelta que representa la guerra mediática, la respuesta de Pacman no tardó en llegar...
“Floyd Mayweather, vienes a mi pelea y usas mi nombre en tu publicación, ¿pero yo soy el que está tratando de seguir siendo relevante?. Si quieres ser relevante de nuevo…. #MayPac2”, sentenció el filipino.
Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney pic.twitter.com/SwFGcpT048— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019