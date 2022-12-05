Este jueves llegan The Games Awards
Una nueva edición de los Games Awards se encuentra a la vuelta de la esquina, y como es costumbre desde El Cubil del Mal, les vamos a estar comentando como vienen las votaciones de este año.
por Nicolás "Naiko" Bahl para El Cubil del Mal / prensa@elcubildelmal.com
Como cada año cuando llega diciembre se cierran varios ciclos, y entre ellos, la decisión de cuál fue el mejor juego de este año. Este tema de discusión fue tal que hace varios años Geoff Keighley decidió armar su propio stream de premiación, y como no podía ser de otra manera, la dea fue un éxito rotundo y hoy en día es sin lugar a dudas, uno de los clásicos de cada diciembre.
El evento se podrá disfrutar como siempre de manera libre y gratuita, y se transmitira por YouTube, Twitch, Instagram y Facebook. Como siempre vale la pena recordar que estos nominados llegan gracias a la selección de medios especializados, y que nosotros como publico, solo tenemos una cierta fracción de poder de decisión. Esto esta bueno aclararlo para saber como llegan ciertos títulos a entrar, o inclusive, a encabezar ciertas ternas.
Nominados para los Games Awards 2022:
Juego del Año
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
The Game Award for Best Ongoing Game
Fortnite
Epic Games
Genshin Impact
miHoYo
Destiny 2
Bungie Studios
Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix
Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment
The Game Award for Best Community Support
Fortnite
Epic Games
Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment
No Man's Sky
Hello Games
Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix
Destiny 2
Bungie Studios
The Game Award for Best Adaptation
Sonic 2: La película
Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings
¡El show de Cuphead!
Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate
Arcane
Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production
Uncharted: Fuera del mapa
Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt
Mejor Juego de Rol
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft
Live A Live
Nintendo, Square Enix
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Triangle Strategy
Square Enix, Artdink
Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak
Juego Más Anticipado
Hogwarts Legacy
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Resident Evil 4
Capcom
Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix
Starfield
Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios
The Game Award for Innovation in Accessibility
As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT
The Last of Us Part I
Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Return to Monkey Island
Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox
The Quarry
2K Games, Supermassive Games
The Game Award for Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Immortality
Half Mermaid
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
The Game Award for Best Mobile Game
Tower of Fantasy
Beijing Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio
Diablo Immortal
Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase
MARVEL SNAP
Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.
Apex Legends Mobile
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum
Genshin Impact
miHoYo
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Mejor Multijugador
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward
Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
DotEmu, Tribute Games
The Game Awards - Games for Impact Award
As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Finji, Northway Games
Citizen Sleeper
Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller
Endling *Extinction is Forever
HandyGames, Herobeat Studios
A Memoir Blue
Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive
Hindsight Game
Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight
The Game Award for Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
Mejor Juego de Peleas
MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games
The King of Fighters XV
SNK, Plaion
Sifu
Sloclap
DNF doble - PlayStation 5 ,nuevo
Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, ...
Mejor Juego Familiar
Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller's Tales
Kirby y la tierra olvidada
Nintendo, HAL Laboratory
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris
Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Mejor Juego Deportivo/Carreras
NBA 2K23
2K Sports, Visual Concepts
OlliOlli World
Private Division, Roll7
Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital
F1 22
EA Sports, Codemasters
EA SPORTS FIFA 23
EA Sports, EA Canada, EA Romania
The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year
qtcinderella
Karl Jacobs
NIBELLION
Ludwig Ahgren
Nobru
Mejor Interpretación
Charlotte McBurney
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Sunny Suljic
God of War: Ragnarök
Christopher Judge
God of War: Ragnarök
Manon Gage
Immortality
Ashly Burch
Horizon Forbidden West
Mejor Juego de esports
League of Legends
Riot Games
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valve Corporation
Rocket League
Psyonix
Dota 2
Valve Corporation
Valorant
Riot Games
Mejor Jugador de eSports
Jacob Whiteaker
Faker
Finn Andersen
Jung Ji-hun
s1mple
Mejor Dirección Artística
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Scorn
Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive
Mejor Banda Sonora
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Yasunori Mitsuda
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Deriviere
God of War: Ragnarök
Bear McCreary
Metal: Hellsinger
Two Feathers
Elden Ring
Tsukasa Saitoh
The Game Award for Best VR Game
Among Us VR
Innersloth, Schell Games
After the Fall®
Vertigo Games
Moss: Book II
Polyarc
BONELAB
Stress Level Zero
Red Matter 2
Vertical Robot
The Game Awards for Best Sim/Strategy Game
Dune: Spice Wars
Funcom, Shiro Games
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris
Total War: Warhammer III
Sega, The Creative Assembly
SEGA Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition
Sega, Two Point Studios
Victoria 3
Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio
Mejor Videojuego Independiente
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
Cult of the Lamb
Devolver Digital, Massive Monster
Sifu
Sloclap
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
The Game Award for Best Action Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward
Sifu
Sloclap
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
DotEmu, Tribute Games
Bayonetta 3
Nintendo, PlatinumGames
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
The Game Award for Best Debut Indie Game
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Vampire Survivors
Poncle
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
Norco
Raw Fury, Geography of Robots
The Game Award for Best Game Direction
Sony Interactive Entertainment
God of War: Ragnarök
Guerrilla Games
Horizon Forbidden West
FromSoftware
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Elden Ring
SIE Santa Monica Studio
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West
Annapurna Interactive
Stray
BlueTwelve Studio
Stray
Half Mermaid
Immortality
The Game Award for Best ESports Event
Evo 2022
2022 Valorant Champions
Mid-Season Invitational 2022
Campeonato Mundial de League of Legends 2022
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The Game Award for Best ESports Coach
Robert Dahlström
Andrii Horodenskyi
Go Dong-Bin
Erik Sandgren
Matheus Tarasconi
The Game Award for Best ESports Team
Darkzero Esports
LOUD
Gen.G Academy
FaZe Clan
Los Angeles Thieves