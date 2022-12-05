Este jueves llegan The Games Awards

por Nicolás "Naiko" Bahl para El Cubil del Mal / prensa@elcubildelmal.com

Como cada año cuando llega diciembre se cierran varios ciclos, y entre ellos, la decisión de cuál fue el mejor juego de este año. Este tema de discusión fue tal que hace varios años Geoff Keighley decidió armar su propio stream de premiación, y como no podía ser de otra manera, la dea fue un éxito rotundo y hoy en día es sin lugar a dudas, uno de los clásicos de cada diciembre.

El evento se podrá disfrutar como siempre de manera libre y gratuita, y se transmitira por YouTube, Twitch, Instagram y Facebook. Como siempre vale la pena recordar que estos nominados llegan gracias a la selección de medios especializados, y que nosotros como publico, solo tenemos una cierta fracción de poder de decisión. Esto esta bueno aclararlo para saber como llegan ciertos títulos a entrar, o inclusive, a encabezar ciertas ternas.

Nominados para los Games Awards 2022:

Juego del Año



Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

The Game Award for Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite

Epic Games

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Destiny 2

Bungie Studios

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix

Apex Legends

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

The Game Award for Best Community Support

Fortnite

Epic Games

Apex Legends

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

No Man's Sky

Hello Games

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix

Destiny 2

Bungie Studios

The Game Award for Best Adaptation

Sonic 2: La película

Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings

¡El show de Cuphead!

Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate

Arcane

Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production

Uncharted: Fuera del mapa

Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt

Mejor Juego de Rol

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Live A Live

Nintendo, Square Enix

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Triangle Strategy

Square Enix, Artdink

Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak

Juego Más Anticipado

Hogwarts Legacy

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Resident Evil 4

Capcom

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix

Starfield

Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios

The Game Award for Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT

The Last of Us Part I

Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Return to Monkey Island

Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox

The Quarry

2K Games, Supermassive Games

The Game Award for Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Immortality

Half Mermaid

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

The Game Award for Best Mobile Game

Tower of Fantasy

Beijing Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio

Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase

MARVEL SNAP

Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

Apex Legends Mobile

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Mejor Multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision, Infinity Ward

Splatoon 3

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment

MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

DotEmu, Tribute Games

The Game Awards - Games for Impact Award

As Dusk Falls

Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Finji, Northway Games

Citizen Sleeper

Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller

Endling *Extinction is Forever

HandyGames, Herobeat Studios

A Memoir Blue

Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive

Hindsight Game

Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight

The Game Award for Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision, Infinity Ward

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gran Turismo 7

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Mejor Juego de Peleas

MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

The King of Fighters XV

SNK, Plaion

Sifu

Sloclap

DNF doble - PlayStation 5 ,nuevo

Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, ...

Mejor Juego Familiar

Splatoon 3

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller's Tales

Kirby y la tierra olvidada

Nintendo, HAL Laboratory

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Mejor Juego Deportivo/Carreras

NBA 2K23

2K Sports, Visual Concepts

OlliOlli World

Private Division, Roll7

Gran Turismo 7

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

F1 22

EA Sports, Codemasters

EA SPORTS FIFA 23

EA Sports, EA Canada, EA Romania

The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year

qtcinderella

Karl Jacobs

NIBELLION

Ludwig Ahgren

Nobru

Mejor Interpretación

Charlotte McBurney

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Sunny Suljic

God of War: Ragnarök

Christopher Judge

God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage

Immortality

Ashly Burch

Horizon Forbidden West

Mejor Juego de esports

League of Legends

Riot Games

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valve Corporation

Rocket League

Psyonix

Dota 2

Valve Corporation

Valorant

Riot Games

Mejor Jugador de eSports

Jacob Whiteaker

Faker

Finn Andersen

Jung Ji-hun

s1mple

Mejor Dirección Artística

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Scorn

Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

Mejor Banda Sonora

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Yasunori Mitsuda

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Olivier Deriviere

God of War: Ragnarök

Bear McCreary

Metal: Hellsinger

Two Feathers

Elden Ring

Tsukasa Saitoh

The Game Award for Best VR Game

Among Us VR

Innersloth, Schell Games

After the Fall®

Vertigo Games

Moss: Book II

Polyarc

BONELAB

Stress Level Zero

Red Matter 2

Vertical Robot

The Game Awards for Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Funcom, Shiro Games

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Total War: Warhammer III

Sega, The Creative Assembly

SEGA Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition

Sega, Two Point Studios

Victoria 3

Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio

Mejor Videojuego Independiente

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Cult of the Lamb

Devolver Digital, Massive Monster

Sifu

Sloclap

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

The Game Award for Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision, Infinity Ward

Sifu

Sloclap

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

DotEmu, Tribute Games

Bayonetta 3

Nintendo, PlatinumGames

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

The Game Award for Best Debut Indie Game

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Vampire Survivors

Poncle

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Norco

Raw Fury, Geography of Robots

The Game Award for Best Game Direction

Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War: Ragnarök

Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West

FromSoftware

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring

SIE Santa Monica Studio

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West

Annapurna Interactive

Stray

BlueTwelve Studio

Stray

Half Mermaid

Immortality

The Game Award for Best ESports Event

Evo 2022

2022 Valorant Champions

Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Campeonato Mundial de League of Legends 2022

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The Game Award for Best ESports Coach

Robert Dahlström

Andrii Horodenskyi

Go Dong-Bin

Erik Sandgren

Matheus Tarasconi

The Game Award for Best ESports Team

Darkzero Esports

LOUD

Gen.G Academy

FaZe Clan

Los Angeles Thieves

