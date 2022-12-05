Bahía Blanca | Lunes, 05 de diciembre

Bahía Blanca | Lunes, 05 de diciembre

Bahía Blanca | Lunes, 05 de diciembre

El cubil del mal.

Este jueves llegan The Games Awards

Una nueva edición de los Games Awards se encuentra a la vuelta de la esquina, y como es costumbre desde El Cubil del Mal, les vamos a estar comentando como vienen las votaciones de este año. 

por Nicolás "Naiko" Bahl para El Cubil del Mal / prensa@elcubildelmal.com 

 

Como cada año cuando llega diciembre se cierran varios ciclos, y entre ellos, la decisión de cuál fue el mejor juego de este año. Este tema de discusión fue tal que hace varios años Geoff Keighley decidió armar su propio stream de premiación, y como no podía ser de otra manera, la dea fue un éxito rotundo y hoy en día es sin lugar a dudas, uno de los clásicos de cada diciembre. 

 

El evento se podrá disfrutar como siempre de manera libre y gratuita, y se transmitira por YouTube, Twitch, Instagram y Facebook. Como siempre vale la pena recordar que estos nominados llegan gracias a la selección de medios especializados, y que nosotros como publico, solo tenemos una cierta fracción de poder de decisión. Esto esta bueno aclararlo para saber como llegan ciertos títulos a entrar, o inclusive, a encabezar ciertas ternas.

 

Nominados para los Games Awards 2022: 

Juego del Año


Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

The Game Award for Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite
Epic Games

Genshin Impact
miHoYo

Destiny 2
Bungie Studios

Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix

Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

 

The Game Award for Best Community Support

Fortnite
Epic Games

Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

No Man's Sky
Hello Games

Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix

Destiny 2
Bungie Studios

 

The Game Award for Best Adaptation

Sonic 2: La película
Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings

¡El show de Cuphead!
Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate

Arcane
Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production

Uncharted: Fuera del mapa
Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt

 

Mejor Juego de Rol

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Live A Live
Nintendo, Square Enix

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Triangle Strategy
Square Enix, Artdink

Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak

 

Juego Más Anticipado

Hogwarts Legacy
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Resident Evil 4
Capcom

Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix

Starfield
Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios

 

The Game Award for Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT

The Last of Us Part I
Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Return to Monkey Island
Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox

The Quarry
2K Games, Supermassive Games

 

The Game Award for Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Immortality
Half Mermaid

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

 

The Game Award for Best Mobile Game

Tower of Fantasy
Beijing Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio

Diablo Immortal
Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase

MARVEL SNAP
Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

Apex Legends Mobile
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum

Genshin Impact
miHoYo

 

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studio

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Mejor Multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward

Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
DotEmu, Tribute Games

 

The Game Awards - Games for Impact Award

As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, INTERIOR/NIGHT

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Finji, Northway Games

Citizen Sleeper
Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller

Endling *Extinction is Forever
HandyGames, Herobeat Studios

A Memoir Blue
Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive

Hindsight Game
Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight

 

The Game Award for Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

 

Mejor Juego de Peleas

MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

The King of Fighters XV
SNK, Plaion

Sifu
Sloclap

DNF doble - PlayStation 5 ,nuevo
Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, ...

 

Mejor Juego Familiar

Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller's Tales

Kirby y la tierra olvidada
Nintendo, HAL Laboratory

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

 

Mejor Juego Deportivo/Carreras

NBA 2K23
2K Sports, Visual Concepts

OlliOlli World
Private Division, Roll7

Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

F1 22
EA Sports, Codemasters

EA SPORTS FIFA 23
EA Sports, EA Canada, EA Romania

 

The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year

qtcinderella

Karl Jacobs

NIBELLION

Ludwig Ahgren

Nobru

 

Mejor Interpretación

Charlotte McBurney
A Plague Tale: Requiem

Sunny Suljic
God of War: Ragnarök

Christopher Judge
God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage
Immortality

Ashly Burch
Horizon Forbidden West

 

Mejor Juego de esports

League of Legends
Riot Games

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valve Corporation

Rocket League
Psyonix

Dota 2
Valve Corporation

Valorant
Riot Games

 

Mejor Jugador de eSports

Jacob Whiteaker

Faker

Finn Andersen

Jung Ji-hun

s1mple

 

Mejor Dirección Artística

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Scorn
Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

 

Mejor Banda Sonora

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Yasunori Mitsuda

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Deriviere

God of War: Ragnarök
Bear McCreary

Metal: Hellsinger
Two Feathers

Elden Ring
Tsukasa Saitoh

 

The Game Award for Best VR Game

Among Us VR
Innersloth, Schell Games

After the Fall®
Vertigo Games

Moss: Book II
Polyarc

BONELAB
Stress Level Zero

Red Matter 2
Vertical Robot

 

The Game Awards for Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars
Funcom, Shiro Games

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Total War: Warhammer III
Sega, The Creative Assembly

SEGA Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition
Sega, Two Point Studios

Victoria 3
Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio

 

Mejor Videojuego Independiente

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Cult of the Lamb
Devolver Digital, Massive Monster

Sifu
Sloclap

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

 

The Game Award for Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Activision, Infinity Ward

Sifu
Sloclap

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
DotEmu, Tribute Games

Bayonetta 3
Nintendo, PlatinumGames

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

 

The Game Award for Best Debut Indie Game

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Vampire Survivors
Poncle

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Norco
Raw Fury, Geography of Robots

 

The Game Award for Best Game Direction

Sony Interactive Entertainment
God of War: Ragnarök

Guerrilla Games
Horizon Forbidden West

FromSoftware
Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment
Elden Ring

SIE Santa Monica Studio
God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West

Annapurna Interactive
Stray

BlueTwelve Studio
Stray

Half Mermaid
Immortality

 

The Game Award for Best ESports Event

Evo 2022

2022 Valorant Champions

Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Campeonato Mundial de League of Legends 2022

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

 

The Game Award for Best ESports Coach

Robert Dahlström

Andrii Horodenskyi

Go Dong-Bin

Erik Sandgren

Matheus Tarasconi

 

The Game Award for Best ESports Team

Darkzero Esports

LOUD

Gen.G Academy

FaZe Clan

Los Angeles Thieves
 

