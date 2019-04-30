Videos: tanques militares atropellaron a manifestantes en Caracas

Videos: tanques militares atropellaron a manifestantes en Caracas

30/4/2019 | 13:05 |

   Tanques militares atropellaron esta tarde a manifestantes que apoyan a Guaidó durante el levantamiento militar que se está llevando a cabo en Venezuela.

   Los incidentes se dan cerca de la base militar que está en el centro de Caracas.

   Hasta el momento no se reportaron heridos de forma oficial.

 

Mustang Cloud - CMS para portales de noticias