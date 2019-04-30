Videos: tanques militares atropellaron a manifestantes en Caracas
30/4/2019 | 13:05 |
Tanques militares atropellaron esta tarde a manifestantes que apoyan a Guaidó durante el levantamiento militar que se está llevando a cabo en Venezuela.
A video showing the moment Pro-Guaido protestors were run over by a GNB vehicle near La Carlota airbase#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xOEFgcKnSh— CNW (@ConflictsW) April 30, 2019
Los incidentes se dan cerca de la base militar que está en el centro de Caracas.
Hasta el momento no se reportaron heridos de forma oficial.
#Venezuela 🇻🇪: unbelievable footage from earlier this morning shows protesters and soldiers at La Carlota taking cover as pro-#Maduro forces fire live ammunition.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) April 30, 2019
via @NTN24ve pic.twitter.com/7qFKIYkjoV