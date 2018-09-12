Tiene 36 años
Está embarazada de trillizos y revolucionó las redes con su enorme panza
12/9/2018 | 12:50 |
Sus fotos y videos se volvieron virales.
Una mujer de 36 años que está embarazada de trillizos mostró su panza gigante en Instagram y sus imágenes y videos se volvieron virales.
María es de Noruega y conoció a su esposo Anders por Tinder. Tres meses después se casaron y están esperando dos nenas y un nene.
35 weeks! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 And the last belly picture! 😁 In two days we’ll finally meet our babies, and I wont have to drag around this 20 kg bump anymore. 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 We are SO ready for the next chapter! This last week I’ve gotten a lot of new followers from all around the world, and I just want to thank you for all the love, cheering and nice words I’ve received! 💕 WOW! It’s totally overwhelming and very much appreciated. 💐 ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #35weekspregnant
"Me alegro de que hayamos tomado estas fotos, porque este collage realmente muestra el crecimiento de la panza. Es extraño haber terminado con un vientre tan grande", comentó la mujer.
Week to week with the triplets. ❤️ What a journey this has been! From the huge shock of learning there were three, to people’s reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this lifechanging event. Nothing like the ordinary. I’m glad we took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth. It’s strange to have ended up with such a big belly and it’s even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down! 😳😂 ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #34weekspregnant #mybellyisbiggerthanyours
En estos meses, María sumó más de 70 mil seguidores que siguen con atención su embarazo.
La mujer ya está en la semana 35: "En dos días finalmente conoceremos a nuestros bebés, y ya no tendré que arrastrar estos 20 kg en el vientre", publicó María. (TN y La Nueva.)