Está embarazada de trillizos y revolucionó las redes con su enorme panza

Tiene 36 años

12/9/2018 | 12:50 |

Sus fotos y videos se volvieron virales. 

Fotos: Instagram

   Una mujer de 36 años que está embarazada de trillizos mostró su panza gigante en Instagram y sus imágenes y videos se volvieron virales. 

   María es de Noruega y conoció a su esposo Anders por Tinder. Tres meses después se casaron y están esperando dos nenas y un nene.

   "Me alegro de que hayamos tomado estas fotos, porque este collage realmente muestra el crecimiento de la panza. Es extraño haber terminado con un vientre tan grande", comentó la mujer. 

   En estos meses, María sumó más de 70 mil seguidores que siguen con atención su embarazo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 ... Wait for it 😉 (19.08.2018) ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #pregnant #movements

Una publicación compartida por triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen)

   La mujer ya está en la semana 35: "En dos días finalmente conoceremos a nuestros bebés, y ya no tendré que arrastrar estos 20 kg en el vientre", publicó María. (TN y La Nueva.)

