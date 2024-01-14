Critics Choice Awards 2024: nominados, horarios y dónde verlo

Este domingo 14 de enero se llevará a cabo la 29° edición de los Critics Choice Awards, la premiación que celebra lo más destacado en la televisión y el cine según el juicio de la Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica, conformada por 250 miembros quienes se encargan de elegir a los ganadores.

El evento tendrá como sede el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California; esto a partir de una disputa que hubo entre la Asociación y los trabajadores del Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel de Los Ángeles, lugar donde se llevaron a cabo las dos más recientes ediciones de la terna.

Nuevamente, será la comediante y actriz Chelsea Handler la encargada de dirigir la ceremonia. Chelsea fue anfitriona de la anterior edición de los Critics Choice Awards, y a diferencia de muchas celebridades que prefieren evitar este nombramiento a como dé lugar, la protagonista de "¡Esto es Guerra!" confesó a Variety que ha disfrutado mucho este trabajo.



“No pensé que me gustaría presentar una gala de premios, pero cuando me lo pidieron (el año pasado) pensé: ‘No son los Globos, no son los Oscar, hay mucho margen para la diversión y el buen rollo’. Y eso es lo que yo quería aportar: que fuera una celebración y una noche divertida. Me gustó tanto que, cuando me lo propusieron de nuevo, no tuve ninguna duda”.

Cabe mencionar que en esta edición, "Barbie" es la amplia favorita con 18 nominaciones, convirtiéndose en la cinta candidata a más estatuillas en la historia de la premiación.



A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Series y películas

Mejor serie dramática

— The Crown

— The Diplomat

— The Last of Us

— Loki

— The Morning Show

— Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

— Succession

— Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

— Kieran Culkin – Succession

— Tom Hiddleston – Loki

— Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

— Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

— Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

— Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

— Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

— Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

— Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

— Keri Russell – The Diplomat

— Sarah Snook – Succession

— Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

— Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

— Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

— Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

— Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

— Ke Huy Quan – Loki

— Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

— Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

— Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

— Sophia Di Martino – Loki

— Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

— Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

— Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

— Abbott Elementary

— Barry

— The Bear

— The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

— Poker Face

— Reservation Dogs

— Shrinking

— What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

— Bill Hader – Barry

— Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

— Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

— Drew Tarver – The Other Two

— Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

— D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

— Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

— Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

— Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

— Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

— Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

— Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

— Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

— Harrison Ford – Shrinking

— Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

— James Marsden – Jury Duty

— Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

— Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

— Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

— Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

— Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

— Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

— Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

— Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Mejor serie limitada

— Beef

— Daisy Jones & the Six

— Fargo

— Fellow Travelers

— Lessons in Chemistry

— Love & Death

— A Murder at the End of the World

— A Small Light

Mejor película hecha para TV

— The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

— Finestkind

— Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

— No One Will Save You

— Quiz Lady

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV

— Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

— Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

— David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

— Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

— Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

— Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de TV

— Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

— Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

— Bel Powley – A Small Light

— Sydney Sweeney – Reality

— Juno Temple – Fargo

— Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

— Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

— Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

— Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

— Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

— Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

— Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

— Maria Bello – Beef

— Billie Boullet – A Small Light

— Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

— Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

— Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

— Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

— Bargain

— The Glory

— The Good Mothers

— The Interpreter of Silence

— Lupin

— Mask Girl

— Moving

Mejor serie animada

— Bluey

— Bob’s Burgers

— Harley Quinn

— Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

— Star Trek: Lower Decks

— Young Love

Mejor talk show

— The Graham Norton Show

— Jimmy Kimmel Live!

— The Kelly Clarkson Show

— Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

— Late Night with Seth Meyers

— The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor especial de comedia

— Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

— Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

— John Early: Now More Than Ever

— John Mulaney: Baby J

— Trevor Noah: Where Was I

— Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Cine

Mejor película

— American Fiction

— Barbie

— The Color Purple

— The Holdovers

— Killers of the Flower Moon

— Maestro

— Oppenheimer

— Past Lives

— Poor Things

— Saltburn

Mejor Actor

— Bradley Cooper – Maestro

— Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Colman Domingo – Rustin

— Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

— Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

— Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

— Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

— Greta Lee – Past Lives

— Carey Mulligan – Maestro

— Margot Robbie – Barbie

— Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

— Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

— Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

— Ryan Gosling – Barbie

— Charles Melton – May December

— Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

— Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

— Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

— America Ferrera – Barbie

— Jodie Foster – Nyad

— Julianne Moore – May December

— Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor Joven

— Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

— Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

— Calah Lane – Wonka

— Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

— Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

— Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

— Air

— Barbie

— The Color Purple

— The Holdovers

— Killers of the Flower Moon

— Oppenheimer

Mejor Director

— Bradley Cooper – Maestro

— Greta Gerwig – Barbie

— Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

— Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

— Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

— Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

— Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

— Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

— Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

— Tony McNamara – Poor Things

— Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

— Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

— Samy Burch – May December

— Alex Convery – Air

— Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

— Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

— David Hemingson – The Holdovers

— Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

— Matthew Libatique – Maestro

— Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

— Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

— Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

— Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor Diseño de Producción

— Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

— Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

— Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

— James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

— Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

— William Goldenberg – Air

— Nick Houy – Barbie

— Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

— Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

— Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

— Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

— Lindy Hemming – Wonka

— Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

— Holly Waddington – Poor Things

— Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

— Barbie

— The Color Purple

— Maestro

— Oppenheimer

— Poor Things

— Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

— The Creator

— Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

— Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

— Oppenheimer

— Poor Things

— Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

— American Fiction

— Barbie

— Bottoms

— The Holdovers

— No Hard Feelings

— Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

— The Boy and the Heron

— Elemental

— Nimona

— Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

— Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

— Wish

Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

— Anatomy of a Fall

— Godzilla Minus One

— Perfect Days

— Society of the Snow

— The Taste of Things

— The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

— Dance the Night – Barbie

— I’m Just Ken – Barbie

— Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

— Road to Freedom – Rustin

— This Wish – Wish

— What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

— Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

— Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

— Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

— Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

— Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

— Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards se transmitirá en Estados Unidos a través de la señal de CW a partir de las 7:00 pm (hora del este), además de que plataformas de streaming como DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV y Hulu + Live TV también cubrirán el evento. Cabe mencionar que la cadena KTLA-5, afiliada con CW, brindará un vistazo exclusivo de la alfombra roja de la premiación a partir de las 2 pm.

En lo que respecta a Latinoamérica, el evento podrá verse por el canal de pago TNT y vía streaming por HBO Max.

Los horarios son los siguientes:

— México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 6:00 p.m.

— Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

— Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 8:00 p.m.

— Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. (Infobae)