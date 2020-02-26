La cantante Duffy reveló que desapareció de la escena porque fue "violada, drogada y secuestrada"

La cantante británica Duffy, quien desapareció durante varios años de la escena pública, reveló que su ausencia se debió a que fue “violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante varios días”.
“Muchos me han preguntado qué me pasó, dónde me perdí y el por qué”, escribió la artista en Instagram, y acotó: “La verdad es que, y confíen en que ahora estoy bien y segura, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante varios días”.
Sin embargo, la cantante no dio precisiones sobre el momento en que eso ocurrió, ni dónde, como así tampoco aclaró el paradero del culpable.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
“Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello”, expresó la cantante, según reprodujo la agencia de noticias EFE.
Con su disco “Rockferry”, de 2008, Duffy conmovió a la escena musical, que la ubicó en el lote de las grandes nuevas artistas junto con Adele y Amy Winehouse.
Sin embargo, luego de su disco “Endlessly”, de 2010, que no alcanzó el mismo nivel de aceptación en el público, la artista se alejó de la vida pública.
"Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla", aseguró Duffy en su escrito en las redes sociales.
Y acotó: “¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?".
Más allá de esta confesión, la cantante anticipó que planea dar entrevistas en las próximas semanas en donde responderá preguntas sobre este hecho en particular. (Télam)