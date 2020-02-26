La cantante Duffy reveló que desapareció de la escena porque fue "violada, drogada y secuestrada"

La cantante británica Duffy, quien desapareció durante varios años de la escena pública, reveló que su ausencia se debió a que fue “violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante varios días”.

“Muchos me han preguntado qué me pasó, dónde me perdí y el por qué”, escribió la artista en Instagram, y acotó: “La verdad es que, y confíen en que ahora estoy bien y segura, fui violada, drogada y mantenida en cautiverio durante varios días”.

Sin embargo, la cantante no dio precisiones sobre el momento en que eso ocurrió, ni dónde, como así tampoco aclaró el paradero del culpable.

“Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y sentí tan increíble poder hablar finalmente de ello”, expresó la cantante, según reprodujo la agencia de noticias EFE.

Con su disco “Rockferry”, de 2008, Duffy conmovió a la escena musical, que la ubicó en el lote de las grandes nuevas artistas junto con Adele y Amy Winehouse.

Sin embargo, luego de su disco “Endlessly”, de 2010, que no alcanzó el mismo nivel de aceptación en el público, la artista se alejó de la vida pública.

"Puedo contar en la última década los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. El sol ahora brilla", aseguró Duffy en su escrito en las redes sociales.

Y acotó: “¿Por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?".

Más allá de esta confesión, la cantante anticipó que planea dar entrevistas en las próximas semanas en donde responderá preguntas sobre este hecho en particular. (Télam)