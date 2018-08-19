Polémica: tiene 5 años y su papá lo entrena al estilo de Cristiano Ronaldo

Hay videos en Instagram

19/8/2018 | 18:59

Se trata de Arat Hosseini, un chico iraní.

Foto: Instagram

   Un hombre que entrena a su hijo de 5 años al estilo de Cristiano Ronaldo despertó polémica en las redes sociales.

   Arat Hosseini es iraní y admira al jugador portugués: lo imita con sus gestos y movimientos dentro de la cancha. 

   Él pequeño es entrenado futbolística y físicamente por su padre, Mohammad Hosseini.

   La intensidad de los trabajos generó polémica: algunos disfrutan de la habilidad del pequeño, otros piensan que no está bien presionarlo.

 

@thegoodquote Me and my son have a dream, and we’re gonna give everything we got to reach that dream! Physically and mentally Arat is among the strongest kids in the world, and he never gets tired of the tough trainings and rough practices we do everyday and he never give up! Arat’s dream is to become the best player in the world 🌍 @shaayaan_k منو پسرم رویایی در سر داریم و برای رسیدن به آن همه تلاشمونو خواهیم کرد، آرات از نظر جسمی و روحی جزو قویترین کودکان دنیاست، هیچ وقت از تمرینات فشرده و سخت گله و شکایت نمیکنه . رویای آرات بهترین بازیکن دنیا شدن است. آرات مربی خوبی داره و‌ ازبن بابت خیلی خوشحالم. ممنون @rahimi_16

Una publicación compartida por Arat (@arat.gym) el

   Arat tiene millones de seguidores en Instagram, donde comparte fotos y videos de sus prácticas. (TN y La Nueva.)

 

wow 😲 😂😂😂😂

Una publicación compartida por Arat (@arat.gym) el

 

#fatherandson #myson #myhero 💪🏽👌🏻

Una publicación compartida por Arat (@arat.gym) el

