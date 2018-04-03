Destrezas
Mirá el ¡increíble! golpe del golfista español Olazábal: hizo "6 ranas"
3/4/2018 | 20:00 |
En la clásica competencia previa al Masters de Augusta.
El golfista español José María Olazábal fue protagonista de un gran tiro en la previa del inicio del Masters de Augusta, uno de los 4 Majors de la temporada.
El europeo sorprendió a todos con un gran tiro en la clásica competencia amistosa que se realiza cada año, en la que algunos jugadores golpean la bola con el objetivo de que rebote en el agua y quede lo más cerca posible del hoyo 16.
Watch José María Olazábal almost hole out skipping across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mupNxED05t— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 2 de abril de 2018
Otros jugadores:
Watch @TedPotterJrPGA skip the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HIblH6YN6W— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 2 de abril de 2018
Group effort at No. 16: watch @DJohnsonPGA, @GaryWoodland and @TyrrellHatton simultaneously skip balls across the pond. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2Z6BsLnUVR— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 2 de abril de 2018
Watch @JordanSpieth hit it close skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QhABb8y1IL— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 2 de abril de 2018