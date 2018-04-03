Mirá el ¡increíble! golpe del golfista español Olazábal: hizo "6 ranas"

El golfista español José María Olazábal fue protagonista de un gran tiro en la previa del inicio del Masters de Augusta, uno de los 4 Majors de la temporada.

El europeo sorprendió a todos con un gran tiro en la clásica competencia amistosa que se realiza cada año, en la que algunos jugadores golpean la bola con el objetivo de que rebote en el agua y quede lo más cerca posible del hoyo 16.

Watch José María Olazábal almost hole out skipping across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mupNxED05t — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 2 de abril de 2018

Otros jugadores: